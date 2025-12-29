In a poignant symbol of ongoing conflict, the historic theatre in Russian-occupied Mariupol has opened its doors after a devastating airstrike in 2022 destroyed the building and claimed hundreds of civilian lives. The reopening occurred over three years after the incident.

Moscow-installed authorities commemorated the rebuilding of the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater with a gala concert on the newly constructed main stage. Russian state media showcased performers adorned in traditional apparel, underscoring a cultural resurgence narrative.

The Ukrainian city council has harshly criticized the reconstruction and reopening as 'singing and dancing on bones,' labeling it an attempt to hide war crimes and enforce Russian cultural hegemony in Mariupol. Rebuilding efforts were supported by workers from St. Petersburg, further illustrating the contentious restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)