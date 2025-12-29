Left Menu

Revived Theatre in Mariupol: Symbol of Controversy

The historic theatre in Russian-occupied Mariupol has reopened after being destroyed by a Russian airstrike in 2022, leading to hundreds of civilian casualties. The reopening is marked by a gala concert, but criticized by the Ukrainian city council as an effort to erase war crimes and further Russian influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-12-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 22:26 IST
Revived Theatre in Mariupol: Symbol of Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a poignant symbol of ongoing conflict, the historic theatre in Russian-occupied Mariupol has opened its doors after a devastating airstrike in 2022 destroyed the building and claimed hundreds of civilian lives. The reopening occurred over three years after the incident.

Moscow-installed authorities commemorated the rebuilding of the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater with a gala concert on the newly constructed main stage. Russian state media showcased performers adorned in traditional apparel, underscoring a cultural resurgence narrative.

The Ukrainian city council has harshly criticized the reconstruction and reopening as 'singing and dancing on bones,' labeling it an attempt to hide war crimes and enforce Russian cultural hegemony in Mariupol. Rebuilding efforts were supported by workers from St. Petersburg, further illustrating the contentious restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
National Outcry: Call for Justice in Racial Attack Tragedy

National Outcry: Call for Justice in Racial Attack Tragedy

 India
2
Mumbai: 5 to 6 persons injured after being hit by BEST bus while the vehicle was reversing, says official.

Mumbai: 5 to 6 persons injured after being hit by BEST bus while the vehicle...

 India
3
Minister Rijiju Condemns Racial Attack, Calls for United Fight Against Discrimination

Minister Rijiju Condemns Racial Attack, Calls for United Fight Against Discr...

 India
4
FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025