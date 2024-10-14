Left Menu

Actor Bujou Thaangjam Rails Against Unprofessional Casting Practices

Actor Bujou Thaangjam has accused the casting team behind 'Jigra' of unprofessional behavior. He claims they failed to confirm filming dates despite booking him for December, costing him other projects. Thaangjam's experience highlights potential discrimination against actors from Northeast India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 23:40 IST
Actor
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Bujou Thaangjam, renowned for his roles in 'Mary Kom' and 'Shivaay,' has publicly criticized the casting team of the upcoming Alia Bhatt film, 'Jigra,' for unprofessional conduct.

According to Thaangjam, who has frequently appeared in Hindi cinema, he was initially asked to be available for filming in December. However, he received no follow-up communication to confirm dates.

Thaangjam expressed that his month-long availability led to missed opportunities on other projects, a situation he described as dismissive and discriminatory, particularly as an actor from Northeast India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

