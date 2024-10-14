Actor Bujou Thaangjam Rails Against Unprofessional Casting Practices

Actor Bujou Thaangjam, renowned for his roles in 'Mary Kom' and 'Shivaay,' has publicly criticized the casting team of the upcoming Alia Bhatt film, 'Jigra,' for unprofessional conduct.

According to Thaangjam, who has frequently appeared in Hindi cinema, he was initially asked to be available for filming in December. However, he received no follow-up communication to confirm dates.

Thaangjam expressed that his month-long availability led to missed opportunities on other projects, a situation he described as dismissive and discriminatory, particularly as an actor from Northeast India.

