Left Menu

Boosting Northeast India’s Fertiliser Production: PM Modi's New Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a Rs 10,600-crore ammonia-urea plant in Dibrugarh, Assam. Aimed at enhancing fertiliser supply and reducing import reliance, this initiative promises employment opportunities and economic growth in the region, ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:06 IST
Boosting Northeast India’s Fertiliser Production: PM Modi's New Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a Rs 10,600-crore brownfield ammonia-urea plant in Assam's Dibrugarh district, marking a significant stride towards meeting the fertiliser needs of the region. This development is expected to invigorate local agriculture by boosting fertiliser supply.

During his two-day visit to the state, Modi will unveil projects worth Rs 15,600 crore. The new plant, part of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corp Ltd (BVFCL), embodies the PM's vision for farmers' welfare by reducing reliance on imported fertilisers and spurring regional economic development.

The project, a joint effort between the Assam government and key industry players, underscores a planned economic resurgence in the northeast through enhanced production capabilities, substantial job creation, and the use of indigenous resources. Elections in Assam are approaching, with this initiative symbolizing industrial revival and voter engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025