Boosting Northeast India’s Fertiliser Production: PM Modi's New Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a Rs 10,600-crore brownfield ammonia-urea plant in Assam's Dibrugarh district, marking a significant stride towards meeting the fertiliser needs of the region. This development is expected to invigorate local agriculture by boosting fertiliser supply.

During his two-day visit to the state, Modi will unveil projects worth Rs 15,600 crore. The new plant, part of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corp Ltd (BVFCL), embodies the PM's vision for farmers' welfare by reducing reliance on imported fertilisers and spurring regional economic development.

The project, a joint effort between the Assam government and key industry players, underscores a planned economic resurgence in the northeast through enhanced production capabilities, substantial job creation, and the use of indigenous resources. Elections in Assam are approaching, with this initiative symbolizing industrial revival and voter engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)