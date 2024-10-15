Left Menu

New Wave of Lawsuits Engulfs Diddy: Allegations of Abuse and Assault

Sean "Diddy" Combs faces new lawsuits alleging rape, sexual assault, and abuse of a minor. At least six lawsuits were filed anonymously against him, accusing Combs of exploiting his fame to lure victims and threaten them. Combs, denying these claims, remains in jail pending trial.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was served with a fresh wave of lawsuits on Monday, accusing him of a series of sexual crimes, including the alleged rape of women, sexual assault of men, and molestation of a minor.

The federal court in Manhattan received at least six anonymous lawsuits, representing a broader trend in legal actions against the hip-hop mogul, all fiercely denied by Combs. The suits allege a pattern of exploitation, using Combs' celebrity status to lure victims into dangerous and coercive situations.

While Combs awaits trial on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, these new allegations continue to compound his legal troubles, painting a dire picture of abuse spanning decades. Combs remains in custody, deemed a community threat by judges due to the severity of accusations against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

