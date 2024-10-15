Legendary Music Memorabilia: Icons' Instruments and Attire Hit Auction
Iconic items from music legends like Michael Jackson, Noel Gallagher, and Jimi Hendrix will be auctioned by Propstore, potentially raising 2 million pounds. The sale includes personal items, such as jackets worn by Jackson, Noel Gallagher's guitars, unreleased Jimi Hendrix recordings, and John Lennon's amplifier.
From Michael Jackson's iconic jackets to Noel Gallagher's cherished guitars, a treasure trove of music memorabilia is set to hit the auction block next month, with expectations of raising a substantial 2 million pounds ($2.61 million).
Renowned entertainment memorabilia auctioneer Propstore will showcase over 350 music items linked to legendary artists at its November 15 sale. The four-day event will also feature film and television props. Among the highlights are a Jimi Hendrix master tape with four unreleased demos and unique handwritten 'Beat It' lyrics by Jackson.
A military-style jacket worn by Jackson and guitars owned by Oasis's Noel Gallagher lead the auction lineup. The sale, praised for its exclusive offerings, features John Lennon's amplifier and a synthesizer used by Prince during 'Purple Rain' recordings, drawing keen interest from collectors worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
