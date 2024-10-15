Legendary Music Memorabilia: Icons' Instruments and Attire Hit Auction

From Michael Jackson's iconic jackets to Noel Gallagher's cherished guitars, a treasure trove of music memorabilia is set to hit the auction block next month, with expectations of raising a substantial 2 million pounds ($2.61 million).

Renowned entertainment memorabilia auctioneer Propstore will showcase over 350 music items linked to legendary artists at its November 15 sale. The four-day event will also feature film and television props. Among the highlights are a Jimi Hendrix master tape with four unreleased demos and unique handwritten 'Beat It' lyrics by Jackson.

A military-style jacket worn by Jackson and guitars owned by Oasis's Noel Gallagher lead the auction lineup. The sale, praised for its exclusive offerings, features John Lennon's amplifier and a synthesizer used by Prince during 'Purple Rain' recordings, drawing keen interest from collectors worldwide.

