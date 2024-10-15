Left Menu

Legendary Music Memorabilia: Icons' Instruments and Attire Hit Auction

Iconic items from music legends like Michael Jackson, Noel Gallagher, and Jimi Hendrix will be auctioned by Propstore, potentially raising 2 million pounds. The sale includes personal items, such as jackets worn by Jackson, Noel Gallagher's guitars, unreleased Jimi Hendrix recordings, and John Lennon's amplifier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 04:32 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 04:32 IST
From Michael Jackson's iconic jackets to Noel Gallagher's cherished guitars, a treasure trove of music memorabilia is set to hit the auction block next month, with expectations of raising a substantial 2 million pounds ($2.61 million).

Renowned entertainment memorabilia auctioneer Propstore will showcase over 350 music items linked to legendary artists at its November 15 sale. The four-day event will also feature film and television props. Among the highlights are a Jimi Hendrix master tape with four unreleased demos and unique handwritten 'Beat It' lyrics by Jackson.

A military-style jacket worn by Jackson and guitars owned by Oasis's Noel Gallagher lead the auction lineup. The sale, praised for its exclusive offerings, features John Lennon's amplifier and a synthesizer used by Prince during 'Purple Rain' recordings, drawing keen interest from collectors worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

