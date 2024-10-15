Actor Sreenath Bhasi Arrested in Road Accident Case

In a recent development, actor Sreenath Bhasi was apprehended by the authorities after being involved in a road accident. According to police reports, a car allegedly carrying Bhasi collided with a bike, causing injuries to the rider.

The incident occurred last month, and the Ernakulam Central Police have since registered a case against the actor. Following the accident, Bhasi appeared before the police on Monday.

After recording his arrest, the police decided to release him on station bail, although they did not provide further details regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)