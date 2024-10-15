Actor Sreenath Bhasi Arrested in Road Accident Case
Actor Sreenath Bhasi was arrested after a road accident where a car allegedly carrying him hit a bike. The incident resulted in injuries to the biker. Bhasi was released on station bail after appearing before the police in Ernakulam. The case was reported to have occurred last month.
In a recent development, actor Sreenath Bhasi was apprehended by the authorities after being involved in a road accident. According to police reports, a car allegedly carrying Bhasi collided with a bike, causing injuries to the rider.
The incident occurred last month, and the Ernakulam Central Police have since registered a case against the actor. Following the accident, Bhasi appeared before the police on Monday.
After recording his arrest, the police decided to release him on station bail, although they did not provide further details regarding the incident.
