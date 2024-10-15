Rooh Baba's Global Cool Collab: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Title Track

Pop sensation Neeraj Shridhar is collaborating with Punjabi icon Diljit Dosanjh and renowned American rapper Pitbull for the title track of the anticipated horror-comedy film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

In a vibrant fusion of Bollywood's energetic spirit with international rhythms, the track revives the 2007 hit originally sung by Shridhar. The song's thrilling teaser was recently shared by actor Kartik Aaryan, generating buzz ahead of its release on Wednesday.

The soundtrack, crafted by Tanishk Bagchi alongside the original composer Pritam, features lyrics penned by Sameer. The Anees Bazmee-directed film, slated for release on November 1, promises an exciting blend of horror and humor, featuring stars like Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri.

(With inputs from agencies.)