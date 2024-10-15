Rooh Baba's Global Cool Collab: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Title Track
Bollywood's Neeraj Shridhar joins hands with Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh and American rapper Pitbull for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's title song. Combining Bollywood energy with international beats, the song will preview in a teaser unveiled by actor Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy film will release on November 1.
Pop sensation Neeraj Shridhar is collaborating with Punjabi icon Diljit Dosanjh and renowned American rapper Pitbull for the title track of the anticipated horror-comedy film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.
In a vibrant fusion of Bollywood's energetic spirit with international rhythms, the track revives the 2007 hit originally sung by Shridhar. The song's thrilling teaser was recently shared by actor Kartik Aaryan, generating buzz ahead of its release on Wednesday.
The soundtrack, crafted by Tanishk Bagchi alongside the original composer Pritam, features lyrics penned by Sameer. The Anees Bazmee-directed film, slated for release on November 1, promises an exciting blend of horror and humor, featuring stars like Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri.
