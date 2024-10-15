Mother Dairy Partners with Pro Kabaddi League: A Stirring Choice for Sports Nutrition

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 14:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mother Dairy has stepped into the sports arena by becoming the 'dairy partner' for the Pro Kabaddi League's 2024 season. This newly announced partnership was revealed on Tuesday and reflects Mother Dairy's commitment to engaging a broad audience keen on Kabaddi.

The company plans an active involvement, engaging with fans through an array of activities aimed at boosting the excitement of the sport. The initiative underscores the integration of dairy nutrition with the vibrant spirit of Kabaddi, promoting both the growth of the sport and a nationwide culture of wellness.

According to Manish Bandlish, Managing Director of Mother Dairy, this partnership is an ideal match, tapping into the cultural depths of India's favorite sport. The brand aims to make its presence felt at match venues and across various digital platforms, thereby ensuring extensive consumer interaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

