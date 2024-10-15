Varun Dhawan's Journey into Action: A Bollywood Awakening

In a candid revelation, actor Varun Dhawan discussed his attempts to break into the action genre in Bollywood. He recounted a conversation with producer Aditya Chopra, who denied him a role, citing budgetary limitations and indicating that Dhawan was not yet a suitable fit for high-budget action films.

Dhawan, now leading the Indian adaptation of the global spy series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', shared this story during its trailer launch. Despite setbacks, Dhawan continued to pursue action roles, valuing the experience and opportunities presented to him by South Indian filmmakers and Amazon's Prime Video platform.

The series, set in the 90s, integrates romance with action and features an ensemble cast including Kay Kay Menon and Saqib Saleem. It's scheduled for release on November 7, 2023, promising to blend thrilling action with compelling storytelling.

