Heroic Rescue: Fisherman's Jet Ski Saves the Day in South Goa

A South Goa fisherman, Francis Fernandes, popularly known as Pele, rescued an elderly Russian man struggling at Benaulim beach using a jet ski. The rescue was captured on video and went viral. Pele, who runs a local shack and water sports center, is known for his interactions with high-profile tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable act of quick thinking and bravery, a fisherman in South Goa came to the rescue of an elderly Russian man struggling in the waters at Benaulim beach. The dramatic rescue was captured in a video that has now gone viral on social media, showcasing the heroic efforts of Francis Fernandes, known locally as Pele.

The video shows Pele jumping onto his jet ski and speeding toward the distressed tourist, who was unable to make it to shore. Pele managed to pull the man onto the jet ski, ensuring his safe return. According to Pele, "I could save him at the right time. I pulled him onto my jet ski and returned to the shore."

Pele, who operates a shack and water sports center at the beach, has become a recognized figure in the community. He previously gained media attention through his connection to prominent tourists, notably accompanying former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on activities at the beach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

