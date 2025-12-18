Left Menu

Viral Video Sparks Arrest in Hazaribagh Beating Case

A viral video showing a man beating a boy in Hazaribagh led to the arrest of a 30-year-old suspect. The incident, which occurred during a cricket game, caught the attention of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The man faces multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:03 IST
A 30-year-old individual has been apprehended following an incident where he allegedly assaulted a boy in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. Police took action after video footage of the event circulated widely on social media platforms.

The episode unfolded on Wednesday in the Harinagar area, Barhi police station's jurisdiction, during a local cricket game. The video prompted Chief Minister Hemant Soren to instruct immediate intervention by the district administration.

Subsequently, a complaint was lodged by the child's mother, leading to the suspect's arrest at a hotel. According to Vinod Kumar, officer in charge of Barhi police station, the accused is now in judicial custody, facing several charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(With inputs from agencies.)

