Ranbir Kapoor's New Hairdo Grabs Fan Attention

Bollywood sensation Ranbir Kapoor has unveiled a captivating new look, courtesy of renowned celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. Kapoor, known for his roles in films like 'Wake Up Sid', showcased his fresh haircut on Instagram, where his stylish demeanor captured immediate fan attention.

In the images, Kapoor epitomized cool elegance, pairing a black shirt with matching sunglasses and flaunting a meticulously groomed beard. Social media quickly buzzed with reactions to his slick, short hairdo, with fans showering compliments.

Adding to the buzz, Kapoor recently turned heads at Tarun Tahiliani's Baaraat by Tasva fashion show in Delhi, where he donned a regal silk ivory sherwani. Reflecting on his own wedding with Alia Bhatt, he expressed how relatable the experience was, bringing back cherished memories of their home ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)