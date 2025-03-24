Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Confirm Romance with Instagram Debut

Pete Davidson, known for his time on Saturday Night Live, has officially unveiled his romance with model Elsie Hewitt through a surprise Instagram appearance. The couple, whose relationship has been the subject of speculation, confirmed the rumors when Davidson appeared in Hewitt's Instagram Story clad in a white robe.

The video shows them enjoying the opening credits of the beloved cartoon Rugrats, with Davidson entering the shot with a warm smile. This public acknowledgment comes on the heels of recent sightings of the couple sharing intimate moments on a sun-drenched Florida beach.

At 31, Davidson continues to garner attention not just for his work, but his personal life. He has openly discussed the difficulties of dating in Hollywood, where relationships often eclipse professional accomplishments. Despite being one of the youngest to join SNL's roster, his high-profile romances with celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande have often taken center stage, casting a shadow over his career highlights.

(With inputs from agencies.)