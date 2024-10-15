Cultural Pride and Protest: The Dual Pulse of Kolkata's Carnivals

Kolkata's Red Road became the centerpiece of contrasting spectacles, as the award-winning Durga Puja Carnival paraded amid ongoing protests by junior doctors. The lively event was graced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and diplomats from various countries, celebrating Bengal's rich cultural heritage and themes like women's empowerment and communal harmony.

The simultaneous 'Droher Carnival' by protesting medics took place in the Esplanade area, demanding justice for the horrific incident at RG Kar hospital. Despite court orders lifting prohibitory measures, the protest highlighted community grievances against the state's perceived insensitivity toward the young doctors' plight.

Drone surveillance and heavy police presence marked the safety measures on the carnival route, as both the jubilant and protesting crowds represented Kolkata's vibrant yet complex societal narrative, reflecting both festive cheer and urgent demands for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)