Doctors' Rally Against State Insensitivity
Junior doctors in West Bengal organized a protest rally demanding justice for an RG Kar hospital victim. The demonstration, named 'Droher Carnival,' was supported by the public and notable figures like Aparna Sen. The doctors have been on a hunger strike since October 5.
- Country:
- India
In a significant display of discontent, junior doctors took to the streets of Esplanade, Kolkata, late Tuesday. Their protest followed the Calcutta High Court's decision to lift prohibitory orders near the Durga Puja Carnival.
The 'Droher Carnival,' organized by the Joint Platform of Doctors, saw widespread public support. Participants voiced their displeasure at the perceived negligence of the West Bengal government following the RG Kar hospital incident.
Prominent personalities, including renowned actor and director Aparna Sen, joined the protest to express solidarity. The rally highlighted demands for justice, overshadowing the concurrent government-supervised Puja Carnival, which displayed over 85 award-winning Durga Puja committees on Red Road.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Durga Puja in Bangladesh: Tradition Continues Amid Political Shifts
Sikkim Government Raises Dearness Allowance by 4% Ahead of Durga Puja
West Bengal's Durga Puja Festivities Amid Junior Doctors' Protest
Bangladesh's Interim Government Pledges Unprecedented Security for Durga Puja
Mamata Banerjee Urges Relief for Flood-Hit Bengal During Durga Puja