Doctors' Rally Against State Insensitivity

Junior doctors in West Bengal organized a protest rally demanding justice for an RG Kar hospital victim. The demonstration, named 'Droher Carnival,' was supported by the public and notable figures like Aparna Sen. The doctors have been on a hunger strike since October 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-10-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 00:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant display of discontent, junior doctors took to the streets of Esplanade, Kolkata, late Tuesday. Their protest followed the Calcutta High Court's decision to lift prohibitory orders near the Durga Puja Carnival.

The 'Droher Carnival,' organized by the Joint Platform of Doctors, saw widespread public support. Participants voiced their displeasure at the perceived negligence of the West Bengal government following the RG Kar hospital incident.

Prominent personalities, including renowned actor and director Aparna Sen, joined the protest to express solidarity. The rally highlighted demands for justice, overshadowing the concurrent government-supervised Puja Carnival, which displayed over 85 award-winning Durga Puja committees on Red Road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

