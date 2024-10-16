Spectacular Durga Puja Carnival Mesmerizes Kolkata

The annual Durga Puja Carnival in Kolkata showcased a dazzling procession along Red Road, attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a host of diplomats. Over 85 award-winning committees presented beautifully adorned tableaux, highlighting themes ranging from Bengal's rich cultural heritage to women's empowerment.

This year, the carnival coincided with a protest by junior doctors demanding justice for a colleague. Despite the disruptions, the vibrant celebration captivated thousands, including international visitors. The state-sponsored event commenced at 4:45 pm and concluded by 9:15 pm.

With UNESCO granting 'intangible heritage' status to the festival in 2021, Durga Puja has ascended to international prominence, drawing widespread admiration for its grandeur. The Carnival, filled with traditional music and performances, continues to hold a significant place in the cultural tapestry of West Bengal.

