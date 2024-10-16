Transforming India: Quality as the Catalyst for 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'

The Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) has called upon the Indian industry to prioritize 'Quality' as a vital business differentiator. During a symposium in Delhi, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, highlighted the transformative potential of quality in propelling India towards 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'.

To achieve this vision, a robust foundation, strategic planning, and achieving an $18,000 per capita income with a $30 trillion GDP by 2047 are necessary. Minister Vaishnaw urged IFQM to develop courses for government employees through the E-Gov portal, iGot Karmayogi.

The symposium featured over 180 CEOs and students, emphasizing quality's importance in business processes. Industry leaders like Mr. Venu Srinivasan and Mr. N Chandrasekaran stressed leadership transformation and the development of an ecosystem for global quality recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)