'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': A Nostalgic Nod to Comedy and Horror

Anees Bazmee's upcoming film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' pays homage to his earlier work with an unexpected nod to 'Welcome,' the 2007 comedy classic. Bazmee seamlessly integrates Majnu Bhai's iconic painting into the new horror-comedy's narrative, pleasing both old fans and enticing new ones.

The trailer for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' featuring Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, hints at a blend of horror and humor. The director acknowledged including the painting, which he personally created, as a special touch for the film that intertwines past successes with fresh narratives.

As the film gears up for a Diwali release on November 1, Bazmee expresses his hope that the movie will rejuvenate interest in cinema post-pandemic. With stars like Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, the latest installment promises a thrilling experience that resonates with audiences seeking entertainment in theaters once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)