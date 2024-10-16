Community Unites for Juhu Beach Clean-Up Post-Navratri

New Delhi [India], October 16: The PS Foundation, collaborating with community organizations, recently orchestrated a successful beach clean-up at Juhu Beach following the Navratri festival. Spearheaded by social worker Swikriti Pradeep Sharma, the initiative witnessed over 300 participants, highlighting community commitment to environmental conservation.

This clean-up was critical, tackling waste after the immersion of festival idols and raising awareness about environmental cleanliness. Organizers underlined the necessity of community-driven efforts to maintain clean public spaces, vital for both the environment and local economy.

The event included participation from organizations like RSSR Foundation and With You Foundation, along with college students and local residents. Beyond cleaning, the drive instilled environmental responsibility and promoted eco-friendly festival practices. The PS Foundation remains committed to environmental sustainability and wider social welfare, including healthcare advancements.

