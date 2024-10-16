Martyn Brabbins Appointed Chief Conductor of Symphony Orchestra of India

The Symphony Orchestra of India has announced Martyn Brabbins as its new Chief Conductor, starting January 2026. This strategic appointment aligns with the orchestra's twentieth anniversary celebrations and signifies its commitment to artistic growth and development.

Brabbins is no stranger to the SOI, having built a rapport with the ensemble through collaborative performances in Mumbai and on international tours. His tenure promises to enrich the orchestra's artistic capabilities and expand its reach to new audiences in India.

Khushroo N. Suntook, SOI's co-founder and Chairman, anticipates significant advancements under Brabbins' leadership. The conductor's vast experience, including his tenure with the English National Opera, is expected to guide the SOI towards achieving new milestones in both national and international arenas.

