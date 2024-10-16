Left Menu

Martyn Brabbins Appointed Chief Conductor of Symphony Orchestra of India

Martyn Brabbins is appointed as the Chief Conductor of the Symphony Orchestra of India, starting in January 2026. His role aims to enhance the orchestra's artistic quality and growth. Brabbins has a longstanding relationship with the orchestra and looks forward to contributing to its future.

The Symphony Orchestra of India has announced Martyn Brabbins as its new Chief Conductor, starting January 2026. This strategic appointment aligns with the orchestra's twentieth anniversary celebrations and signifies its commitment to artistic growth and development.

Brabbins is no stranger to the SOI, having built a rapport with the ensemble through collaborative performances in Mumbai and on international tours. His tenure promises to enrich the orchestra's artistic capabilities and expand its reach to new audiences in India.

Khushroo N. Suntook, SOI's co-founder and Chairman, anticipates significant advancements under Brabbins' leadership. The conductor's vast experience, including his tenure with the English National Opera, is expected to guide the SOI towards achieving new milestones in both national and international arenas.

