Curtains Rise on Royal Stag Barrel Select's Film Fest Collaboration
Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films is partnering with MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 to premiere two original films and host a short film contest. The festival, featuring renowned talents and discussions, will take place in Mumbai from October 19-24, 2024, celebrating creativity and exceptional storytelling.
- Country:
- India
Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films is set to illuminate the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 with the premiere of two original films and a short film competition. The collaboration aims to spotlight unique storytelling and artistic excellence, as industry stalwarts gather in Mumbai this October.
The festival is scheduled from October 19-24, with highlights including the premiere of "Aloo Bhujia," directed by Lakshmi R Iyer and "The Promise," directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. Renowned personalities like Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, and Gul Panag will contribute to enriching discussions and panels.
In a notable move to nurture emerging talents, a short film contest will unfold at the event, overseen by industry experts. This endeavour underscores Royal Stag Barrel Select's commitment to celebrating select narratives and fostering a creative ecosystem that resonates with discerning audiences.
