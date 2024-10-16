Left Menu

Pranpur: Crafting a Sustainable Future in Tourism

Pranpur, India's first craft handloom village in Madhya Pradesh, is set to expand tourism by developing homestays. With more than 30,000 tourists in six months, two of six homestays will be operational by November, fostering cultural interaction and empowerment in the local weaver community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:45 IST
Pranpur: Crafting a Sustainable Future in Tourism
  • Country:
  • India

Pranpur, located in Madhya Pradesh, is poised to boost tourism by launching new homestays in the village, with two ready by November. This initiative comes as over 30,000 tourists have already flocked to witness the region's renowned Chanderi weaving.

Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, highlighted the government's support for six homestays, aiming to enrich the visitor experience and immerse them in local culture. The initiative seeks to familiarize tourists with the weaving intricacies and cultural value of Chanderi textiles.

The Madhya Pradesh government intends to preserve rural heritage while empowering local communities through these homestays. Plans extend beyond Pranpur, with developments proposed for other craft villages like Kukshi, Bhairavgarh, and Maheshwar under the state's Rural Tourism Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024