Pranpur: Crafting a Sustainable Future in Tourism

Pranpur, located in Madhya Pradesh, is poised to boost tourism by launching new homestays in the village, with two ready by November. This initiative comes as over 30,000 tourists have already flocked to witness the region's renowned Chanderi weaving.

Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, highlighted the government's support for six homestays, aiming to enrich the visitor experience and immerse them in local culture. The initiative seeks to familiarize tourists with the weaving intricacies and cultural value of Chanderi textiles.

The Madhya Pradesh government intends to preserve rural heritage while empowering local communities through these homestays. Plans extend beyond Pranpur, with developments proposed for other craft villages like Kukshi, Bhairavgarh, and Maheshwar under the state's Rural Tourism Mission.

