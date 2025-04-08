Crafting Divinity: The Artisans Behind Lord Ram's Grand Installation

A team of around 20 skilled artisans, guided by fourth-generation sculptor Prashant Pandey, is meticulously refining a statue of Lord Ram destined for the Ayodhya temple. The nearly 5-foot artwork, crafted from white marble in Jaipur, is part of the Ram Darbar collection, which includes figures of Sita, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughn, and Hanuman.

The statues will be placed on the first floor of the Ram Temple, which opened for public worship with much fanfare last year. Members of the team are also diligently working on figures for the Parkota of the temple, including deities like Lord Surya and Ganesha, alongside several others for the Sapt Rishi Temple.

With each stroke on the stone marked by devotion, Prashant Pandey emphasizes that this project transcends art; it's a sacred duty. As construction progresses, the Ram Temple stands as a testament to faith, tradition, and craftsmanship—soon to feature a paramount ceremony that will spiritually pronounce Lord Ram as 'King,' symbolically transitioning from childhood to kinghood narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)