Left Menu

Crafting Divinity: The Artisans Behind Lord Ram's Grand Installation

A team led by sculptor Prashant Pandey is finalizing a marble statue of Lord Ram, part of a set for the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The temple's ongoing construction symbolizes devotion and artistry, and a forthcoming ceremony will mark a shift in spiritual narrative, honoring Lord Ram's kinghood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:31 IST
Crafting Divinity: The Artisans Behind Lord Ram's Grand Installation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A team of around 20 skilled artisans, guided by fourth-generation sculptor Prashant Pandey, is meticulously refining a statue of Lord Ram destined for the Ayodhya temple. The nearly 5-foot artwork, crafted from white marble in Jaipur, is part of the Ram Darbar collection, which includes figures of Sita, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughn, and Hanuman.

The statues will be placed on the first floor of the Ram Temple, which opened for public worship with much fanfare last year. Members of the team are also diligently working on figures for the Parkota of the temple, including deities like Lord Surya and Ganesha, alongside several others for the Sapt Rishi Temple.

With each stroke on the stone marked by devotion, Prashant Pandey emphasizes that this project transcends art; it's a sacred duty. As construction progresses, the Ram Temple stands as a testament to faith, tradition, and craftsmanship—soon to feature a paramount ceremony that will spiritually pronounce Lord Ram as 'King,' symbolically transitioning from childhood to kinghood narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025