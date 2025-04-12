Left Menu

Breaking the Textile Barrier: Empowering Artisans from Backward Classes

Rahul Gandhi highlights the challenges faced by skilled artisans from backward classes in the textile sector. He shares their struggle for recognition and representation in the industry, emphasizing the need to break the cycle of neglect and injustice to empower these talented individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 16:01 IST
Breaking the Textile Barrier: Empowering Artisans from Backward Classes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, raised concerns about the plight of skilled artisans from backward classes within the textile sector. Many of these artisans fail to achieve significant recognition and representation, he stated, citing a 'vicious circle of neglect and injustice'.

In a video shared on social media platform X, Gandhi documented his visit to a textile artisan's workshop. During this visit, he interacted with the artisans and participated in their craft, aiming to shed light on their exceptional talents and dedication.

Gandhi recounted a conversation with Vicky, a young entrepreneur who has built his business in the fashion design industry, noting the hard work of the artisans who work long hours with little acknowledgment. He emphasized the lack of Bahujan representation and access within the textile and fashion sectors, drawing a parallel to Abhimanyu from the Mahabharata. Gandhi's message was clear: the need to dismantle these barriers and open pathways for skilled individuals to thrive in the system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025