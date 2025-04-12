Breaking the Textile Barrier: Empowering Artisans from Backward Classes
Rahul Gandhi highlights the challenges faced by skilled artisans from backward classes in the textile sector. He shares their struggle for recognition and representation in the industry, emphasizing the need to break the cycle of neglect and injustice to empower these talented individuals.
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, raised concerns about the plight of skilled artisans from backward classes within the textile sector. Many of these artisans fail to achieve significant recognition and representation, he stated, citing a 'vicious circle of neglect and injustice'.
In a video shared on social media platform X, Gandhi documented his visit to a textile artisan's workshop. During this visit, he interacted with the artisans and participated in their craft, aiming to shed light on their exceptional talents and dedication.
Gandhi recounted a conversation with Vicky, a young entrepreneur who has built his business in the fashion design industry, noting the hard work of the artisans who work long hours with little acknowledgment. He emphasized the lack of Bahujan representation and access within the textile and fashion sectors, drawing a parallel to Abhimanyu from the Mahabharata. Gandhi's message was clear: the need to dismantle these barriers and open pathways for skilled individuals to thrive in the system.
