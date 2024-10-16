Left Menu

Kho Kho World Cup Set to Showcase India's Indigenous Sport Globally

The first-ever Kho Kho World Cup will take place from January 13 to 19 at IGI Stadium, featuring both men's and women's teams from 24 nations. The event marks a significant step in bringing the traditional Indian sport to a global audience, as 16 teams in each division compete for victory.

The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup will be hosted at the IGI Stadium from January 13 to 19 next year, the event organizers announced on Wednesday. This tournament aims to put India's indigenous sport, Kho Kho, on the international stage with an impressive lineup of 24 nations participating.

The announcement, which included an exhibition match where Team Maharashtra defeated the Rest of India 26-24, also featured the unveiling of the World Cup's official logo and the tagline #TheWorldGoesKho. Both men's and women's teams, with 16 teams eagerly competing in each division, will vie for championship glory.

Sudhanshu Mittal, President of the Kho Kho Federation of India, expressed pride in elevating the sport. Having begun with the Ultimate Kho Kho League, the Federation strides toward international prominence with the upcoming World Cup. The event also saw the support of Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, who emphasized the government's backing of indigenous sports.

