Assam Celebrates ‘Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah’ to Honor Linguistic Diversity
Assam will celebrate 'Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah' from November 3 to 9, honoring the recent designation of Assamese as a classical language. This week aims to recognize all languages in Assam, and it will involve civil society organizations, educational institutions, and others in the festivities.
Assam is preparing to commemorate 'Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah', a week dedicated to honoring the state's linguistic richness and celebrating Assamese's recent recognition as a classical language.
Scheduled from November 3 to 9, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged involvement from civil society, educational institutions, and various organizations across the state.
The initiative emphasizes inclusivity, highlighting not just Assamese but languages like Bengali, Bodo, and Karbi in regions like Barak Valley and beyond. Seminars and competitions will mark this grand cultural fete.
