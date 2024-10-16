Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of Naveen Patnaik: Odisha's Transformational Leader

Naveen Patnaik, the leader of Biju Janata Dal, turned 78, receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from political leaders and admirers. The BJD organized blood donation events in his honor, amidst accolades for his transformative leadership as Odisha's Chief Minister and contributions as a writer and statesman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:35 IST
Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik, the esteemed president of the Biju Janata Dal, celebrated his 78th birthday amidst a wave of greetings from influential figures across India. Among those offering their best wishes were Odisha Governor Raghuvar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and DMK leader Kanimozhi.

In recognition of Patnaik's lifelong dedication, the BJD organized blood donation camps across the state, collecting 3000 units of blood. The party also held celebratory events, including a special diya lighting ceremony in front of the revered Jagannath Temple, commemorating his contributions to Odisha's socio-economic landscape.

As a five-term Chief Minister, Patnaik was instrumental in transforming Odisha, making it the hockey capital of India, and uplifting millions from poverty and illiteracy. Despite stepping down earlier this year, his legacy as a visionary leader continues to inspire admiration and respect across the political spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

