Kartik Celebrations: New Temple Entry Rules at Jagannath Shrine

In anticipation of the large gathering of devotees during the holy month of Kartik, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has announced new entry restrictions for the temple in Puri.

Starting October 18, devotees will be allowed entry only through the Singhadwara (Lion's Gate) and the Western Gate, as opposed to the current practice of using all four gates. However, all gates except the Lion's Gate will still be available for exit, according to the SJTA's order.

The restrictions, however, do not apply to the temple's servitors and their families. The SJTA has encouraged all to follow the new regulations to ensure a smooth and organized darshan experience. Additional security measures include deploying 600 police personnel and setting up a control room for the devotees' assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)