Cameron Diaz: On Hiatus, Hollywood Return, and Future Projects

Cameron Diaz explains her decade-long break from acting, emphasizing family priorities. She is set to return in 'Back in Action' on Netflix and 'Shrek 5'. Diaz is also eying a role in Jonah Hill's 'Outcome'. Her focus on personal health includes authoring books on the subject.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:58 IST
Cameron Diaz: On Hiatus, Hollywood Return, and Future Projects
Cameron Diaz in 'Back in Action'(Image source: Instagram/ @camerondiaz). Image Credit: ANI
Cameron Diaz, renowned for her roles in numerous Hollywood hits, recently revealed the motives behind her 10-year break from the film industry. Discussing her decision at the Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit, Diaz expressed a deep need to prioritize her personal life, highlighting the importance of self-care and family.

Diaz, who last appeared as Miss Hannigan in 2014's 'Annie', stated, "It was something I had to do to reclaim my own life." She explained that the opinions and offers from others could not sway her commitment to building a life centered around her desires and her family. Diaz, married to Benji Madden since 2015, has a daughter and a son, and has also authored health-centric books focused on longevity and well-being.

This year, Diaz makes her much-anticipated return to the silver screen in 'Back in Action', premiering on January 17 on Netflix alongside Jamie Foxx. In addition, she will reprise her beloved role as Princess Fiona in 'Shrek 5', set for release in 2026. Diaz is in talks for a role in the Jonah Hill-directed 'Outcome', where she would star with Keanu Reeves and Jonah Hill, as reported by Deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

