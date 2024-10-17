Left Menu

Indian Carpet Expo: Global Disruptions, Local Opportunities

The Indian Carpet Expo 2024 in Bhadohi offers an opportunity amidst global geopolitical shifts and the cancellation of Germany's Domotex fair. The event aims to strengthen India's carpet export industry, supported by rich Iranian influences and recognized by a geographical indication tag. However, a skilled weaver shortage poses growth challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 12:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The geopolitical situation in the Middle East is not expected to impact India's carpet fair. Instead, it may benefit Indian exporters, said Carpet Export Promotion Council's Chairman, Kuldeep Raj Wattal. The biannual fairs organized by CEPC attract buyers worldwide, fostering growth in the industry.

The recent cancellation of the Domotex fair in Germany signals an opportunity for increased orders during the ongoing India Carpet Expo 2024. CEPC aims for an export trade goal ranging from Rs 500 to 700 crore. The Expo, inaugurated on October 15, will showcase India's vibrant carpet sector until October 18.

Bhadohi, contributing 60% to India's Rs 15,530.47 crore carpet exports, is renowned as a hub for Persian carpets inspired by Iranian artisans. These artisanal products, prized for their quality and design, also enjoy a global reputation, bolstered by a geographical indication tag.

(With inputs from agencies.)

