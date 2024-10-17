Rahul Gandhi Honors Saint Valmiki: A Legacy of Truth and Compassion
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, visited the Valmiki temple on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. Valmiki, the author of the epic Ramayana, is a revered figure, particularly among Dalits. Gandhi extended his wishes and reflected on Mahatma Gandhi's time spent with the Valmiki community.
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, visited the Valmiki temple on Mandir Marg in Delhi to honor Valmiki Jayanti on Thursday.
Saint Valmiki, who penned the Hindu epic Ramayana, holds significant reverence, especially among Dalits. Gandhi took to Facebook to wish people on Maharshi Valmiki's birth anniversary.
During his visit, Gandhi recalled Mahatma Gandhi's association with the Valmiki community and expressed admiration for Maharshi Valmiki's teachings of truth, justice, and compassion. He later engaged with the Valmiki Samaj delegation at 10 Janpath.
