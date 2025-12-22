RPI(A) Criticizes Mayawati, Promises Ground-level Change for Dalits

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) has launched a scathing critique of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati's tenure, asserting that no meaningful advancements have been made in the education and healthcare sectors for Dalits and marginalized groups.

Additionally, the party accused Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav of failing to move beyond election promises regarding his PDA slogan for Backward Classes, Dalits, and Minorities.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale led a review meeting, highlighting RPI(A)'s commitment to actionable changes and adherence to Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's ideals of social justice and equality. The party will host a major rally in Lucknow to promote these agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)