Startek India: Leading the Way for Women in the Workplace
Startek India has been recognized as one of the top workplaces for women in 2024 by the Great Place to Work® Institute, highlighting its commitment to an inclusive and empowering environment. This honor underscores the company's dedication to gender diversity and nurturing talent at all levels.
The recognition process involved a thorough examination of HR practices, employee interviews, and the anonymous Trust Index© survey. This comprehensive evaluation framework underscores the company's dedication to establishing a workplace where women are not just supported but encouraged to excel and thrive.
SM Gupta, Chief People Officer at Startek, expressed pride in this achievement, emphasizing the company's vision for a future that promotes inclusion, equality, and empowerment. This milestone represents a significant step in Startek's mission to build a diverse workforce that fuels innovation and success in the customer experience industry.
