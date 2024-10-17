Left Menu

Startek India: Leading the Way for Women in the Workplace

Startek India has been recognized as one of the top workplaces for women in 2024 by the Great Place to Work® Institute, highlighting its commitment to an inclusive and empowering environment. This honor underscores the company's dedication to gender diversity and nurturing talent at all levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:28 IST
Startek India has proudly earned a spot as one of India's Best Workplaces for Women 2024, securing a place in the Top 10 as recognized by the esteemed Great Place to Work® Institute. This accolade affirms Startek's unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive and empowering environment that champions gender diversity and talent cultivation across all levels of the organization.

The recognition process involved a thorough examination of HR practices, employee interviews, and the anonymous Trust Index© survey. This comprehensive evaluation framework underscores the company's dedication to establishing a workplace where women are not just supported but encouraged to excel and thrive.

SM Gupta, Chief People Officer at Startek, expressed pride in this achievement, emphasizing the company's vision for a future that promotes inclusion, equality, and empowerment. This milestone represents a significant step in Startek's mission to build a diverse workforce that fuels innovation and success in the customer experience industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

