Controversy Erupts Over Unauthorized Halloween Party at Historic Medical Campus

An unauthorized Halloween party at the historic Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has stirred controversy. Doctors' associations have lodged complaints over the event held in the 150-year-old King Edward Medical School building, demanding police action against the organizers.

Allegations have surfaced that obscene images and slogans were painted on the historic building's walls. The institution, dating back to 1878, was reportedly used without official permission, prompting demands for transparency over who allowed the gathering.

Furthermore, ties to BJP members like local leader Akshay Kanti Bam have sparked political tensions. Critics allege the organizers enjoyed political patronage, affecting the registration of official complaints.

