Yuva Sangam: A Journey through India's Diversity

Yuva Sangam, an initiative by India's Ministry of Education under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme, offers youth the chance to represent their states and UTs. The programme, open for registration until October 21, promotes cultural exchange and experiential learning among participants aged 18-30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Yuva Sangam, an initiative by the Ministry of Education as part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme, seeks to represent India's diverse youth from various states and Union Territories. Officials revealed that online registrations for its fifth edition are open until October 21.

This exciting opportunity is directed at youth aged 18-30, including students, NSS and NYKS volunteers, and both employed and self-employed individuals. They are all invited to register through the Yuva Sangam portal, allowing even off-campus youth in online courses to join.

The initiative resonates with the National Education Policy 2020 themes, focusing on experiential learning and India's cultural diversity. Participants will explore local heritage, geography, and develop solutions embracing cultural similarities and challenges.

