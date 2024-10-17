Left Menu

Celebrating Excellence: Kalinga Bharati Samman Announcements

The Kalinga Bharati Samman will honor eminent researchers Prof. Bauribandhu Sahoo and Dr. Kambrupani Samanta for their contributions to Bhanja Sahitya. Byama Bihari Rath is nominated for the Bichhanda Charan Samman. These awards celebrate significant contributions to Odisha's literature and culture, announced during the 81st Bhanja Jayanti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:18 IST
Celebrating Excellence: Kalinga Bharati Samman Announcements
  • Country:
  • India

Prof. Bauribandhu Sahoo and Dr. Kambrupani Samanta, renowned for their research in Bhanja Sahitya, have been chosen as recipients of this year's esteemed Kalinga Bharati Samman, as confirmed by officials.

A press release from Kalinga Bharati's chief Saileswar Nanda and working president Pravat Kumar Nanda also announced Byama Bihari Rath's nomination for the Bichhanda Charan Samman.

These honors, awarded by Kalinga Bharati and Utkal Chhatra Sahitya Samaj for over eight decades, recognize those who contribute to Odisha's literary and cultural heritage. The upcoming 81st Bhanja Jayanti at Bhanja Mandap will afford an opportunity to celebrate these achievements from October 20 to 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024