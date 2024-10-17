Celebrating Excellence: Kalinga Bharati Samman Announcements

Prof. Bauribandhu Sahoo and Dr. Kambrupani Samanta, renowned for their research in Bhanja Sahitya, have been chosen as recipients of this year's esteemed Kalinga Bharati Samman, as confirmed by officials.

A press release from Kalinga Bharati's chief Saileswar Nanda and working president Pravat Kumar Nanda also announced Byama Bihari Rath's nomination for the Bichhanda Charan Samman.

These honors, awarded by Kalinga Bharati and Utkal Chhatra Sahitya Samaj for over eight decades, recognize those who contribute to Odisha's literary and cultural heritage. The upcoming 81st Bhanja Jayanti at Bhanja Mandap will afford an opportunity to celebrate these achievements from October 20 to 25.

