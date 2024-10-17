Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh Ignite Buzz with 'Baby John'

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan extended birthday wishes to his 'Baby John' co-star, Keerthy Suresh, on Thursday, sharing an Instagram story featuring a motion poster from their movie. The film marks Keerthy Suresh's debut in the Hindi film industry.

Coinciding with Dussehra celebrations, the film's makers revealed an ominous first look at Jackie Shroff as the villainous Babbar Sher, promising a chilling performance. Varun Dhawan posted a video with a caption introducing Jackie as 'the darkness you never saw coming.'

In a thrilling addition, superstar Salman Khan is set for a cameo in 'Baby John,' anticipated to shoot soon. Directed by A Kaleeswaran and releasing on December 25, the film is positioned as a much-awaited action spectacle, presented by Atlee and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

(With inputs from agencies.)