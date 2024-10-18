Heightened Security for Salman Khan Amid New Death Threats

In a concerning development, security at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence was significantly bolstered after the actor received fresh death threats, demanding a hefty extortion payment of Rs 5 crore. This alarming message was sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp number and allegedly originates from someone linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The threat explicitly warned Salman Khan about escalating his predicament into a life-threatening one. The sender ominously stated that without payment, Khan's situation could deteriorate similarly to that of the murdered Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique. This development arrives amidst the ongoing investigation of Siddique's assassination.

The Worli Police have taken swift action by registering a case and are actively probing the origins and intent behind this threatening communication. Concurrently, efforts to track down suspects tied to Siddique's murder are intensifying. Shubham Lonkar and two others, Shiv Kumar Gautam and Zeeshan Akhtar, are currently sought by police, with fears they may attempt to flee the country.

Zeeshan Siddique, son of the slain leader, has appealed for justice amidst concerns of political exploitation of his father's murder. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has unequivocally vowed that those found guilty will face stringent legal consequences. As the investigation progresses, the Mumbai Crime Branch has already detained four individuals connected to the case, while three suspects remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)