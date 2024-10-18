Sebastian Stan on Almost Being 'Star Trek's Kirk & 'Green Lantern'
Sebastian Stan shared his near misses with iconic roles in 'Star Trek' and 'Green Lantern'. Despite screen tests and preparation, he lost out to Chris Pine and Ryan Reynolds respectively, and now views those missed opportunities as blessings. Stan shines as Donald Trump in ‘The Apprentice’.
In a candid interview, actor Sebastian Stan discussed narrowly missing out on roles in 'Star Trek' and 'Green Lantern', iconic franchises he once aspired to be part of. Currently captivating audiences in 'The Apprentice' as Donald Trump, Stan reflected on how these roles slipped away.
Stan recalled being close to securing the role of Captain James T. Kirk in JJ Abrams' 2009 'Star Trek' reboot. "There were a couple of things I didn't get that I really desperately wanted," admitted Stan, remembering his screen test with Abrams at Paramount as particularly significant.
Preparation for the audition included a photo shoot arranged by his manager to echo classic images of original Kirk, played by William Shatner. Ultimately, the part went to Chris Pine. Stan also auditioned for the lead in 'Green Lantern', competing against the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Justin Timberlake. "I remember thinking, 'There's no way this is happening!'" he recounted.
Despite initial disappointment, Stan expressed relief at not securing these roles, admitting the immense pressure could have been overwhelming. He acknowledges, "Looking back, I'm almost glad it didn't happen." His career has since flourished with critically acclaimed performances in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier', 'I, Tonya', and 'Pam & Tommy', earning him several award nominations.
Stan now stars in 'The Apprentice', directed by Ali Abbasi, which delves into Donald Trump's early political career. Featuring Maria Bakalova and Martin Donovan, the film explores Trump's rise to power and his controversial partnership with lawyer Roy Cohn, played by Jeremy Strong. (ANI)
