Kiran Rao Illuminates Indian Cinema’s Future at LSE

Filmmaker Kiran Rao recently engaged in a notable discussion at the London School of Economics (LSE) after her film 'Laapataa Ladies' was selected as India's official Oscar entry. In an engaging conversation with Professor Shakuntala Banaji and Sanam Arora, Rao delved into the evolving narrative of Indian cinema and her unwavering dedication to social change through filmmaking.

Rao discussed 'Laapataa Ladies' (Lost Ladies), highlighting how it explores themes of identity, empowerment, and sisterhood through a satirical lens. The discussion, held at LSE, one of the world's leading social science institutions, offered students an inspiring peek into her creative process and commitment to impactful storytelling.

Reflecting on the event, Kiran Rao expressed her delight in interacting with the students, whose enthusiasm was invigorating. She emphasized that the discussion strengthened her belief in storytelling's power to foster community connections and inspire change. Released on March 1, 2024, the film features actors Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam.

