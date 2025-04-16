Left Menu

Stonestry: Transforming Stone Craftsmanship into Storytelling

Stone Shippers Limited rebrands as Stonestry, continuing a legacy of excellence in the natural stone industry. By uniting previous brands under a single identity, they emphasize craftsmanship, sustainability, and technology. Stonestry offers diverse premium stones, leveraging advanced facilities in India with a focus on compelling storytelling through their products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mumbai, 16 April 2025: Stone Shippers Limited has launched a new brand identity, Stonestry, marking a significant evolution in the company's four-decade journey in the natural stone industry.

Stonestry merges previous brands such as LivingStone and Xpereos under a unified identity, emphasizing craftsmanship, sustainability, and innovative technology in stone artistry. The new brand narrative, 'every stone has a story', encapsulates the company's appreciation for both human artistry and the timeless beauty of stone.

With sophisticated manufacturing facilities equipped with CNC technology and access to a vast array of quarries, Stonestry offers high-quality stones and bespoke stone furniture, setting industry benchmarks while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainable practices.

