Stonestry: Transforming Stone Craftsmanship into Storytelling

Mumbai, 16 April 2025: Stone Shippers Limited has launched a new brand identity, Stonestry, marking a significant evolution in the company's four-decade journey in the natural stone industry.

Stonestry merges previous brands such as LivingStone and Xpereos under a unified identity, emphasizing craftsmanship, sustainability, and innovative technology in stone artistry. The new brand narrative, 'every stone has a story', encapsulates the company's appreciation for both human artistry and the timeless beauty of stone.

With sophisticated manufacturing facilities equipped with CNC technology and access to a vast array of quarries, Stonestry offers high-quality stones and bespoke stone furniture, setting industry benchmarks while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)