India's Bharat Pavilion: A Legacy of Storytelling Unveiled at Global Summit

India will reveal the Bharat Pavilion at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit. With the theme 'Kala to Code', it celebrates India's storytelling legacy with immersive zones showcasing oral, written, visual, and future storytelling. The pavilion promotes India's artistic traditions, technology, and market potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to unveil the Bharat Pavilion, a vibrant tribute to its rich storytelling legacy, at the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai next month.

Under the theme 'Kala to Code', the pavilion will celebrate India's 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' spirit and showcase its artistic traditions, renowned for nurturing creativity, harmony, and cultural diplomacy.

The pavilion will feature four immersive zones exploring India's storytelling continuum: 'Shruti' for oral traditions, 'Kriti' for written legacies, 'Drishti' for visual expressions, and 'Creator's Leap' for futuristic storytelling innovations.

From the primal echoes of Om to the dynamic rhythms of the tabla, the ancient symbols of Bhimbetka to today's digital screens, and from the dance of Nataraja to cinematic blockbusters, the pavilion will serve as a living archive of India's enduring influence on the global storytelling landscape.

The Bharat Pavilion aims to connect stakeholders with India's extraordinary talent and advanced storytelling technologies, highlighting its rapidly expanding market potential.

More than a mere cultural showcase, the pavilion is a testament to India's robust government support in fostering cross-cultural partnerships and investments, establishing itself as a global center for creative innovation and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

