In the world of entertainment, fans are eagerly anticipating a potential reunion of South Korea's BTS as J-Hope concludes his military service, following bandmate Jin's recent discharge. Investors are equally optimistic about the group's comeback in the near future.

Netflix has surpassed expectations by acquiring 5.1 million new subscribers in the third quarter, buoyed by the impending return of the popular series 'Squid Game.' The platform's success has resulted in a 4.8% rise in its shares.

Hollywood mourns the death of Mitzi Gaynor, a star of the 1950s musicals, while the music industry is shocked by Liam Payne's sudden passing in Buenos Aires. Meanwhile, iconic fashion designer Giorgio Armani wowed audiences in New York with his latest collection.

