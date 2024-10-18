Language Tensions Flare: Hindi Month Event Sparks Protests in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has voiced strong opposition against the Hindi month valedictory function held at the Doordarshan Kendra in Chennai, which was presided over by Governor R N Ravi. The event faced backlash from the DMK students' wing, which staged protests criticizing the central government's perceived imposition of the Hindi language.

Stalin, in a statement, emphasized that India as a multilingual nation should not diminish the importance of non-Hindi languages. He argued against celebrating Hindi-oriented events in Tamil Nadu, advocating instead for local language month celebrations, reaffirming that the Constitution does not endorse a national language.

The DMK students' wing, led by president R Rajiv Gandhi, confronted the festivities, accusing the central BJP-led government of attempting to enforce Hindi dominance. They asserted that such initiatives exacerbate cultural tensions in an already diverse linguistic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)