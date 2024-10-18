Left Menu

Language Tensions Flare: Hindi Month Event Sparks Protests in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the Hindi month valedictory event in Chennai, labeling it as a disregard for non-Hindi languages. Protests ensued, led by the DMK's student wing, against the perceived imposition of Hindi by the central government, endorsed by the Governor's participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:34 IST
Language Tensions Flare: Hindi Month Event Sparks Protests in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has voiced strong opposition against the Hindi month valedictory function held at the Doordarshan Kendra in Chennai, which was presided over by Governor R N Ravi. The event faced backlash from the DMK students' wing, which staged protests criticizing the central government's perceived imposition of the Hindi language.

Stalin, in a statement, emphasized that India as a multilingual nation should not diminish the importance of non-Hindi languages. He argued against celebrating Hindi-oriented events in Tamil Nadu, advocating instead for local language month celebrations, reaffirming that the Constitution does not endorse a national language.

The DMK students' wing, led by president R Rajiv Gandhi, confronted the festivities, accusing the central BJP-led government of attempting to enforce Hindi dominance. They asserted that such initiatives exacerbate cultural tensions in an already diverse linguistic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024