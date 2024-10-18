Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Malawi Forge New Partnerships

President Droupadi Murmu engaged in fruitful discussions with Malawi's President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to enhance India-Malawi relations. Significant agreements in arts, culture, sports, and pharmaceuticals were signed. India also contributed humanitarian aid and support for healthcare in Malawi, with prospects for business collaboration in key sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lilongwe | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:41 IST
President Droupadi Murmu met Malawi's President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Friday, concluding her three-nation African tour with impactful discussions aimed at bolstering bilateral relations. The talks resulted in the signing of essential agreements spanning arts, culture, sports, and pharmaceutical cooperation.

During their meeting at the State House in Lilongwe, President Murmu also attended the symbolic transfer of 1000 MT of rice as humanitarian aid and a Bhabhatron cancer treatment machine as part of health support. These efforts underscore India's commitment to strengthening its alliance with Malawi.

President Murmu also visited significant landmarks, including the National War Memorial and the Kamuzu Mausoleum, honoring both Indian and Malawian historical figures. The visit included engagements with the Indian community and the India-Malawi Business Meet, highlighting potential collaboration opportunities in agriculture, mining, energy, and tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

