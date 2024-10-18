Left Menu

Controversial Motivational Speaker's Role in Temple Desecration Under Scrutiny

A motivational speaker, Munawar Zama, is under investigation after an individual accused of desecrating a temple idol attended his personality development classes. The incident occurred in Secunderabad on October 14. Authorities are probing whether Zama's speeches influenced the accused, Salman Salim Thakur, to commit the act.

In a stunning turn of events, city police have filed a case against motivational speaker Munawar Zama. The investigation unfolds as the accused in the temple idol desecration attended Zama's 'personality development' classes.

With the incident occurring on October 14 at Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad, police are keen to discern whether Zama's speeches might have triggered the offense. The accused, Salman Salim Thakur, reportedly influenced by various online Islamic preachers, already holds past connections to similar acts in Mumbai.

Legal action extends beyond the motivational speaker, as the hotel hosting these unauthorized classes has faced a seizure and cancellation of its trade license. Protests from local communities and political factions further emphasize the case's intensity.

