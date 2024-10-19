Left Menu

Empowering Futures: Bangarutalli's Mission for 2 Million Girl Children by 2040

The Bangarutalli Foundation, established by the Building Blocks Group, is a key initiative for empowering underprivileged girls through education and support. A recent ceremony celebrated its achievements and announced significant financial contributions. The initiative aims to empower 2 million girls by 2040, with a strong focus on community involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-10-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 12:17 IST
Empowering Futures: Bangarutalli's Mission for 2 Million Girl Children by 2040
  • Country:
  • India

The Bangarutalli Foundation, a transformative initiative by the Building Blocks Group, continues its steadfast mission to uplift underprivileged girls through education, mental health support, and physical fitness initiatives. With a target to empower 2 million girl children by 2040, the program seeks to drive community mobilization and long-term change.

A recent highlight was the 474th BBG Talent Factory Awards Ceremony at Hyderabad's Novotel HICC, honoring Bangarutalli. Actress Iswarya Menon's impactful speech underscored the importance of education and self-belief, reinforcing the initiative's national impact. Significant financial pledges were made, with BBG donating INR 20 lakh and associates contributing INR 10 lakh to advance these efforts.

The foundation's holistic approach includes establishing Bharosa Centres with the Telangana State Police, offering support for women in crisis. Bangarutalli's leadership speeches echoed the foundation's commitment to education and community involvement, illustrating its role as a pivotal force for empowering girls and shaping a brighter future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024