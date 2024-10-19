Nickelodeon Unveils First Look at 'SpongeBob' Holiday Special During NY Comic Con

At the New York Comic Con, Nickelodeon thrilled fans by unveiling an exclusive first-look at the upcoming holiday special, 'SpongeBob & Sandy's Country Christmas'. Scheduled for a December release on Nick and Paramount+, the stop-motion special marks a new festive adventure in Bikini Bottom, coinciding with the iconic show's 25th anniversary.

This half-hour special embarks on a whimsical journey where Sandy Cheeks and her family rally to save Christmas after one of Sandy's experiments goes awry. The cast includes Craig Robinson voicing Pa Cheeks, Johnny Knoxville as Randy Cheeks, and Grey Delisle reprising her roles as Ma Cheeks and more, as previously seen in 'Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie'.

Further exciting news from the panel included the renewal of 'The Patrick Star Show' for two more seasons. Fans were also treated to a glimpse of another upcoming special titled 'SpongeBob SquarePants: Snow Yellow', coming in November, featuring a plot where Queen Karen plots against Snow Yellow for the title of 'squarest of them all'.

Voice actors returning for 'SpongeBob SquarePants' include Tom Kenny as SpongeBob, Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick, and others, ensuring the enchantment of the original series continues. Since its debut in 1999, 'SpongeBob SquarePants' has captured audiences, evolving into a global franchise with spin-offs, movies, and a Broadway musical.

The late Stephen Hillenburg's creation remains beloved, with its 15th season greenlit, thanks to its enduring charm and creativity. Executives Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller steer the series along with Claudia Spinelli and Kelley Gardner overseeing production and animation.

(With inputs from agencies.)