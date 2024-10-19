Left Menu

Kerala CM Criticizes Breaking News Culture

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the prevalent breaking news culture in the media, urging introspection over accuracy and grammatical errors. He highlighted the lack of focus on development and welfare compared to national media, and emphasized the need for ethical journalism respecting personal freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:24 IST
Kerala CM Criticizes Breaking News Culture
Kerala Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan railed against the breaking news culture dominating media outlets, urging them to prioritize accuracy and correct grammar.

Vijayan called for the state's media to reflect on whether its critics have valid points, particularly concerning coverage of development and welfare issues.

Emphasizing the importance of journalistic ethics, the CM cautioned against infringing on personal freedoms under the guise of freedom of expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024