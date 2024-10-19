Kerala CM Criticizes Breaking News Culture
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the prevalent breaking news culture in the media, urging introspection over accuracy and grammatical errors. He highlighted the lack of focus on development and welfare compared to national media, and emphasized the need for ethical journalism respecting personal freedom.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:24 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent address, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan railed against the breaking news culture dominating media outlets, urging them to prioritize accuracy and correct grammar.
Vijayan called for the state's media to reflect on whether its critics have valid points, particularly concerning coverage of development and welfare issues.
Emphasizing the importance of journalistic ethics, the CM cautioned against infringing on personal freedoms under the guise of freedom of expression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement