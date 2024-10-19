Kerala CM Criticizes Breaking News Culture

In a recent address, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan railed against the breaking news culture dominating media outlets, urging them to prioritize accuracy and correct grammar.

Vijayan called for the state's media to reflect on whether its critics have valid points, particularly concerning coverage of development and welfare issues.

Emphasizing the importance of journalistic ethics, the CM cautioned against infringing on personal freedoms under the guise of freedom of expression.

