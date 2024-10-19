Left Menu

Himachal's Vibrant Culture Shines at Kullu Dussehra 2024

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stressed the importance of preserving Himachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage at the International Kullu Dussehra 2024. The event showcased traditional dances and encouraged global investment in sustainable sectors. Ambassadors from several countries attended, and the night included performances by international artists.

At the International Kullu Dussehra 2024, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the joint responsibility of both the state government and its citizens in preserving the rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh.

Presiding over the final cultural evening as chief guest on Friday, Sukhu highlighted the Kullu folk dance 'Lalri' as a symbol of the state’s vibrant culture. Families traditionally come together to perform this dance, which the Chief Minister himself initiated with ritualistic prayers.

Sukhu took the opportunity to invite international investment in sectors like tourism, green energy, and data storage, as ambassadors from various countries, including Uzbekistan and Russia, gathered for the festival. The event concluded with performances by playback singer Neeraj Shridhar and artists from Uzbekistan.

